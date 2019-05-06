Advertisement

09718-cover-flasks.jpg
09718-cover-flasks.jpg
May 6, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 18

Extreme environments like Superfund sites host microbes that survive their habitats by synthesizing potent compounds

Cover image:

Credit: Calvin Larsen/ Science Source

Volume 97 | Issue 18
Quote of the Week

“We all have an endocannabinoid system and receptors that cannabinoids can bind to.”

Jeanette Jacknin, dermatologist, specializing in topical application of cannabinoids

Natural Products

Scientists mine for potential drugs in the Berkeley Pit and other industrial sites

Extreme environments like Superfund sites host microbes that survive their habitats by synthesizing potent compounds

Personal care product makers follow the green gold rush of cannabis

While consumers embrace cannabis, questions remain about regulations, product consistency, and the claims that can be made for personal care products containing derivatives from the plant

Stanley Crooke on finally making sense out of antisense

The Ionis founder and CEO spent decades fighting to turn antisense oligonucleotides into drugs; now that they're finally living up to the promise, he's stepping aside

Science Concentrates

image name
3-D Printing

Yellow food coloring helps researchers print organlike structures

Chemical insight allows researchers to mimic organs’ complex structures and blood vessel networks

Business & Policy Concentrates

