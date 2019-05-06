Quote of the Week

May 6, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 18
Extreme environments like Superfund sites host microbes that survive their habitats by synthesizing potent compounds
While consumers embrace cannabis, questions remain about regulations, product consistency, and the claims that can be made for personal care products containing derivatives from the plant
The Ionis founder and CEO spent decades fighting to turn antisense oligonucleotides into drugs; now that they're finally living up to the promise, he's stepping aside
The US chemical industry posted excellent results, but they might not last
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning shines a light on how the big bang and reactions in stars forged the elements
To celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table, C&EN is re-releasing its favorite essays from a special 2003 collectors’ issue celebrating the elements
From first-generation college student to award-winning catalysis chemist
Chemical insight allows researchers to mimic organs’ complex structures and blood vessel networks