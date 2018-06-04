Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Products

Colorful hair dyes from blackcurrants﻿﻿﻿

Semipermanent color from anthocyanins in fruit skins are a natural alternative to petroleum-derived dyes

by Bethany Halford﻿
June 4, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A braid that consists of red, blue, and yellow hair alongside two anthocyanin structures.
Credit: Keracol
The anthocyanins in blackcurrant-based hair dye produce red or blue hues, as seen in the shades of this braid, depending on pH.

It has been said that blondes have more fun, but thanks to some clever chemistry, the hottest hair hue could soon be blackcurrant. Researchers at the University of Leeds, led by Richard S. Blackburn and Christopher M. Rayner, have developed a natural hair dye made with anthocyanins extracted from the piquant berries’ skins (J. Ag. Food Chem. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.8b01044). The skins are generated as waste from the production of Ribena, a blackcurrant cordial that’s popular in the U.K. Using a water-based process and special filters, the researchers were able to collect the anthocyanins. If applied at a pH of about 4, the dye will color hair red. Application at a pH of 6 leads to a blue color. Combining the anthocyanins with natural yellow dyes produces a range of browns. The color is semipermanent, washing out after about a dozen shampoos. Blackburn and Rayner believe the blackcurrant dyes offer a safer, greener alternative to hair dyes derived from petrochemicals. The blackcurrant-based hair color will be available this summer from the spin-off company Keracol and sold under the Dr. Craft brand.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE