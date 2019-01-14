Denim maker uses Archroma’s aniline-free dye

Thailand’s Absolute Denim will be the first denim maker to switch all its production to Archroma’s aniline-free indigo. Aniline intermediates are used to make textile dyes and pigments, including synthetic indigo. But some clothing brands have asked suppliers to restrict their use because unreacted aniline is released into waterways, where it harms aquatic life. Finished textiles dyed with Archroma’s liquid indigo release practically no aniline, the company says.
