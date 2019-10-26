E-bike pedals with Solvay composites

Solvay is supplying its Xencor fiberglass-reinforced polyarylamide composite material for what it calls the first all-polymer electric bicycle. The injection-molded composite frame meets the structural, mechanical, and aesthetic requirements of the bike’s maker, Monaco-based Stajvelo, Solvay says. Outfitted with a battery that gives it a 120 km range, the bike, RV01, can be yours for about $7,800, Stajvelo says.
