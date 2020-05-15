Evonik to use CO₂ to make personal care products

Evonik Industries and Beiersdorf, a skin-care company, will research using artificial photosynthesis to produce personal care ingredients from CO2 and water with an assist from bacteria. The project is being funded with $1 million from Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research. Evonik has been working with Siemens to develop a photosynthesis technology platform. The effort is part of a larger initiative to become climate positive, Evonik says.
