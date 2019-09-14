Advertisement

Consumer Products

Firms seek sizzle with fake-meat developments

by Melody M. Bomgardner
September 14, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 36
This photo shows a sandwich and bacon made from plants and structured with fungal mycelium.
Credit: Atlast Food
Fake bacon made with Atlast Food's structural mycelium.

The fledgling industry working to deliver faux meat with mass appeal continues to be popular with a diverse group of investors and innovators. The venture arm of poultry giant Tyson Foods says it is an early investor in New Wave Foods, which plans to launch a plant-based shrimp replacement early next year. Agribusiness giant Cargill says it has invested $75 million in Puris, which supplies pea protein to Beyond Meat. Beyond is expanding in the fast-food market, with a successful nugget trial at a KFC in Georgia. The effort to move products beyond burgers and nuggets got a boost with a company spun off from the fungal mycelium experts at Evocative Design. The team’s new Atlast Food is developing mycelium to provide structure for foods like plant-based steak. Meanwhile, five companies creating meat products from cultured animal cells—BlueNalu, Finless Foods, Fork & Goode, JUST, and Memphis Meats—have formed a coalition to coordinate with regulators and advocate for favorable labeling rules.

