Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Products

Flavor and fragrance firms dodge pandemic sales blow

Sales increase at two leading companies and fall only modestly at a third

by Michael McCoy
August 20, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of a person assessing scents in vials.
Credit: Symrise
Scent analysis at Symrise

Across the chemical enterprise, companies have been reporting punishing, double-digit drops in sales and earnings as the COVID-19 pandemic caused demand for their products to dry up.

But the news from the industry’s flavor and fragrance corner is different. At two leading players—Givaudan and Symrise—both sales and earnings were up, and sales fell only modestly at International Flavors & Fragrances. It turns out that demand for the consumer products their ingredients go into has held up during the pandemic—and in many cases has even grown.

Givaudan, a Swiss firm that calls itself the world’s leading provider of flavors and fragrances, says its sales in the first half of 2020 rose 4.0% to about $3.5 billion. Like most Swiss companies, Givaudan reports half-year rather than quarterly results.

In Givaudan’s fragrance division, sales of consumer products rose 11.8% in the first half, driven by COVID-19-related buying of household goods. In contrast, sales of fine fragrances dropped 16.4% as both traditional and travel-related retail channels closed.

At Symrise, sales increased 4.6% in the second quarter and 3.4% in the first 6 months of 2020. Sales of fragrances for consumer and oral-care products were strong in the first half. On the other hand, the firm experienced reduced demand for sun-protection products—due to a drop in travel to vacation spots.

Sales were basically flat on the flavor side of Symrise’s business. Within the segment, the trend toward cooking and eating at home spurred demand for savory ingredients, while reduced out-of-home eating and drinking lowered demand for beverage ingredients and sweets.In contrast,

International Flavors & Fragrances didn’t manage to post growth. IFF’s second-quarter sales totaled $1.2 billion, a decline of 7%, mainly because sales in its fine fragrance and food service businesses plummeted a combined 38%.

IFF says July was an inflection point, with a small sales increase, but the company remains cautious. “The environment is volatile, and much uncertainty remains about the duration and impact of the pandemic,” CEO Andreas Fibig said in announcing results.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clariant to purchase Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical earnings crater in the second quarter
Chemical companies preview second-quarter COVID-19 impact
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE