Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Products

Givaudan acquires natural-color maker DDW

Consumer demand for natural ingredients is also spurring deals for other firms

by Matt Blois
October 14, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of an ear of purple corn.
Credit: Shutterstock
DDW gets one of its natural red colors from purple corn.

Seeking to capitalize on growing demand for natural ingredients, the Swiss flavor and fragrance maker Givaudan will acquire DDW, a Kentucky firm that produces natural food coloring.

Louie D’Amico, president of Givaudan’s taste and well-being business, says the acquisition will make Givaudan the world’s second-largest provider of natural colors.

“With health and wellness top of mind for consumers over the last 18 months, interest in natural food formulation and recognizable, clean-label ingredients has continued to rise,” D’Amico says in an email. “This long-term trend is driving increased demand for natural colors.”

Oterra, which claims to be the largest natural-color firm, is also growing through acquisition. The company, previously known as Chr. Hansen Natural Colors, acquired Secna Natural Ingredients in June and Diana Food’s natural-color business in September.

This year’s activity follows a burst of enthusiasm from major food companies a few years ago. In 2015 and 2016, Kellogg, General Mills, and Mars pledged to substantially reduce their use of artificial colors. Since then, General Mills and Mars have backtracked, in part because consumer demand wasn’t as high as expected.

Brock Siegel, CEO of the food-coloring start-up Peak B, says that though some consumers have been pushing for natural colors for decades, demand isn’t universal. He notes that artificial colors are typically more vibrant, which can make them more appealing.

“There is one part of the market that will only go for natural. Another part prefers it,” he says. “You’ve got to sort out what people’s motivations are. . . . It’s not, put in natural and it will fly off the shelf.”

Siegel cofounded Peak B earlier this year to capitalize on a technique to extract blue pigment from red cabbage developed by his son’s food science lab at the University of California, Davis.

Jessica Cristadoro, co-owner of Food Business Consulting, says that consumer desire for simpler ingredients is driving demand for natural colors but that they’re more expensive and more difficult to use in recipes. She expects food companies to be more eager to use them as technology improves and prices drop. “It’s here to stay,” she says. “The reds and the yellows and purples have gotten so much better over the last few years.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Firmenich, BASF buy natural flavor and fragrance firms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Firmenich, BASF buy natural flavor and fragrance firms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Firmenich, BASF buy natural flavor and fragrance firms
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE