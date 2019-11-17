Givaudan will buy Ungerer for essential oils

Givaudan is purchasing Ungerer, a New Jersey–based company that produces essential oils for flavors and fragrances, for an undisclosed sum. Ungerer is a 125-year-old, family-owned company with facilities in the US, UK, Mexico, Colombia, Uruguay, India, China, and Australia. Givaudan and its rivals Firmenich and International Flavors & Fragrances have been buying smaller firms to increase their access to naturally derived ingredients. Since 2018, Givaudan has bought Expressions Parfumées, Albert Vieille, and Vietnam’s Golden Frog.
