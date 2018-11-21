Advertisement

Consumer Products

Newscripts

Holiday gift ideas﻿

by Bethany Halford
November 21, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 47
What to get the chemistry lovers in your life

 
A silk scarf patterened to resemble an electrophoresis gel.
Credit: Artologica
Electrify your wardrobe with this biochemistry-inspired scarf for $65 at Artologica on Etsy.
A pin with rainbow colors and the letters "Ga."
Credit: Yas Petit Poulet
Any chemist can proudly wear this 2-cm pin for about $7.50 from Yas Petit Poulet.
A book cover that features snowflakes.
Credit: Chronicle Books
Snuggle up with the kids and read this Chronicle Books classic available on Amazon for $16.99.
A silver-colored ice bucket printed with hexagonal structures.
Credit: ThinkGeek
Chill out with a stainless-steel container that features ice’s crystal structure from ThinkGeek for $39.99.
A colorful notepad that lists the days of the week among images of beakers and flasks.
Credit: LaPetiteNote
Organizing the week is easy with this personalized notepad for $19.95 from LaPetiteNote on Etsy.
Soap bricks glowing in blue, purple, orange, and green emblazoned with element symbols.
Credit: United Nuclear
These element-inspired soaps from United Nuclear can make you glow even with the lights out at $25 for all four.
Gray socks with black toes covered with images of brains, microscopes, flasks, test tubes, light bulbs, and chemical structures.
Credit: Sock It to Me
Stay a step ahead with this brainy footwear for $11.50 from Sock It to Me, also available in women’s and kids’ sizes.
A glass bottle etched with chemical structures containing a metal strainer and topped with a wooden lid.
Credit: Cognitive Surplus
Learn science while you steep with this glass-and-steel flask from Cognitive Surplus for $34.95.

Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.﻿

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Holiday gift ideas

