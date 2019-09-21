Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Products

The Home Depot bans PFAS-treated carpets

Home improvement retailer says policy will minimize the environmental impact of the products it sells

by Marc S. Reisch
September 21, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of a person laying carpet.
Credit: Shutterstock
Rising concern over PFAS influenced The Home Depot to ban their use in carpets.

The Home Depot plans to stop selling carpets and rugs treated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which impart soil and stain resistance. The big home improvement retailer says the new policy, which will go into effect at the end of the year, will reduce the environmental impact of the products it sells at its US and Canadian stores.

A number of PFAS—nicknamed “forever chemicals” because of their environmental persistence—are linked to a number of health problems, including cancer. The move continues a trend among major retailers to remove from shelves products made with chemicals of concern.

The Home Depot had previously committed to stop selling carpets treated with two specific PFAS: perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctanesulfonate, chemicals widely used in an earlier generation of soil- and stain-resistant finishes for carpets. The firm’s chemical strategy, published in 2017, forbade carpeting containing other chemicals, such as triclosan and vinyl chloride.

The Home Depot PFAS ban “will help to end the nonstick nightmare that is contaminating people’s homes and communities across the country,” Mike Schade, director of the Mind the Store campaign, says in a statement. “Other top retailers of carpets should join the Home Depot in driving these chemicals out of their supply chains,” he adds.

Other retailers have banned chemicals in consumer products, some with prodding from Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families, a consortium of consumer advocacy groups that runs the Mind the Store campaign. Last year, Rite Aid said it engaged with the consortium to draw up a chemical policy and an expanded list of chemicals it would restrict in private-label health, personal care, and household products on its store shelves.

Amazon published a chemical policy last year with a restricted-substances list for private-label goods that includes formaldehyde and quaternium-15. Other retailers with chemical policies include Costco, Walmart, and CVS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amazon unveils chemical policy for private-label products
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
With prodding, retailers push chemical policies
Target chain launches chemicals policy
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE