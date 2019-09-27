IFF buys Speximo for personal care ingredients

International Flavors & Fragrances and its affiliate firm IFF Lucas Meyer Cosmetics have acquired the Swedish personal care ingredient maker Speximo for an undisclosed sum. Speximo specializes in materials that stabilize and encapsulate active ingredients using technology originating at Lund University. The encapsulation material comes from the quinoa grain, so it is considered natural and biodegradable, IFF says.
