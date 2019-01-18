Levi’s, Nike, and others join to screen textile chemicals

Clothing brands Levi Strauss, Nike, H&M, and C&A have agreed to combine efforts to screen chemicals that can replace more hazardous substances used in textile manufacturing. All are members of the group Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals. Each company developed its own tools and screening process but say they are “remarkably similar” in both approach and goals. The companies will create a unified platform and hand its development to ZDHC. The platform will help manufacturers collaborate to identify replacement chemicals and ensure they are less harmful.
