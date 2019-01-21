Quote of the Week

January 21, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 3
A peak in FDA drug approvals came as companies increase their focus on the genetic drivers of disease
Cover image:Cover for C&EN, January 21, 2019
Credit: Chris Gash
Some organic crystals hop about under light and heat. There’s renewed interest in finding out why
New ways of producing the polymer’s ethylene glycol feedstock are taking off in the coal-rich country
A year and a half after chemistry preprint servers debuted, authors and publishers are getting on board
Advocates say the proposal would modernize regulation and use of new chemicals; critics worry about human health and environmental impacts
The struggle is real, but the best way to respond is with sincerity
Chemical companies, others will spend up to $1.5 billion to tackle ocean plastics