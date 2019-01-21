Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 21, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 3

A peak in FDA drug approvals came as companies increase their focus on the genetic drivers of disease

Cover image:Cover for C&EN, January 21, 2019

Credit: Chris Gash

Volume 97 | Issue 3
Quote of the Week

“Coal chemistry is very profitable”

Cao Mengting, polyester consultant, CCFGroup

Drug Development

The new drugs of 2018

A peak in FDA drug approvals came as companies increase their focus on the genetic drivers of disease

Revealing the secrets of jumping crystals’ motion

Some organic crystals hop about under light and heat. There’s renewed interest in finding out why

Polyester made from coal? China is betting on it

New ways of producing the polymer’s ethylene glycol feedstock are taking off in the coal-rich country

  • Publishing

    Chemistry preprints pick up steam

    A year and a half after chemistry preprint servers debuted, authors and publishers are getting on board

  • Chemical Regulation

    Brazil eyes new law for agriculture chemicals

    Advocates say the proposal would modernize regulation and use of new chemicals; critics worry about human health and environmental impacts

  • Employment

    Chemjobber on when and how to say no﻿

    The struggle is real, but the best way to respond is with sincerity

Science Concentrates

image name
Sustainability

Plastics industry launches waste initiative

Chemical companies, others will spend up to $1.5 billion to tackle ocean plastics

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
Peeping into science and cooking with chemistry

 

Job listings

