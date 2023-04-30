Lululemon sells biobased nylon shirt

Lululemon has started selling an athletic shirt made with biobased nylon. The precursors for the nylon, which makes up 50% of the blended fabric, are fermented from sugar in a process developed by Genomatica. Lululemon, which hopes to use only sustainably sourced materials by 2030, has been working with Genomatica since 2021. Other firms are also pursuing biobased textiles. In March, several outdoor brands announced plans to use Spiber’s fermented spider silk analog. In January, Modern Meadow started working with Singtex on a biobased waterproofing material for outdoor gear.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter