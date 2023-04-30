Advertisement

Consumer Products

Lululemon sells biobased nylon shirt

by Matt Blois
April 30, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 14
A woman in athletic garb, most notably an off-white T-shirt, poses for a photo.
Credit: Lululemon
Lululemon's new line of shirts uses biobased nylon made with Genomatica's fermentation-derived precursors.

Lululemon has started selling an athletic shirt made with biobased nylon. The precursors for the nylon, which makes up 50% of the blended fabric, are fermented from sugar in a process developed by Genomatica. Lululemon, which hopes to use only sustainably sourced materials by 2030, has been working with Genomatica since 2021. Other firms are also pursuing biobased textiles. In March, several outdoor brands announced plans to use Spiber’s fermented spider silk analog. In January, Modern Meadow started working with Singtex on a biobased waterproofing material for outdoor gear.

