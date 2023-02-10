Advertisement

Consumer Products

Michroma raises $6.4 million for fermentation-based colors

by Michael McCoy
February 10, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 6
Test tubes filled with colored liquid.
Credit: Michroma
Michroma says it can make natural colors for 90% of the food market.

The start-up Michroma has raised $6.4 million in seed funding to develop natural food colors via a fungus-based fermentation process. The firm’s first product, which is in customer testing, is a red colorant. Investors include the food ingredient companies Dr. Oetker and CJ CheilJedang. Michroma says its process yields colors that are more stable than natural colorants like betalains, carminic acid, and anthocyanins. Phytolon, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch last year, is producing betalains via fermentation.

