Michroma raises $6.4 million for fermentation-based colors

The start-up Michroma has raised $6.4 million in seed funding to develop natural food colors via a fungus-based fermentation process. The firm’s first product, which is in customer testing, is a red colorant. Investors include the food ingredient companies Dr. Oetker and CJ CheilJedang. Michroma says its process yields colors that are more stable than natural colorants like betalains, carminic acid, and anthocyanins. Phytolon, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch last year, is producing betalains via fermentation.
