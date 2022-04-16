Natural Fiber Welding raises $85 million for biobased fabrics

Natural Fiber Welding (NFW) has raised $85 million in series B funding to scale up output of its natural fabric technologies. The Peoria, Illinois–based company, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2021, produces a biobased fabric that can replace leather. It also has a process that lengthens and strengthens natural fibers to make them wick moisture and dry more quickly. Ralph Lauren and Chaco have used the fiber strengthening process in clothes and shoes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter