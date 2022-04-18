Quote of the Week

April 18, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 13
Radioconjugates hitch known radioactive isotopes to tumor-targeting tails. Scientists think they might change cancer care
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
“I don’t think I’ve ever been this professionally happy in my life.”
Scientists and conservationists are leveraging chemical tools to be efficient and targeted in natural ecosystems
Staff at Enamine and Life Chemicals have returned to lab work, over a month since Russia invaded Ukraine
World Petrochemical Conference speakers explore Ukraine and sustainability
This chemistry professor learned how to love academia by leaving it behind
New company, already the world’s largest maker of small-molecule drugs, wants to get bigger as an independent firm
University of Kansas chemical engineering professor was charged with wire fraud and making false statements