Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 18, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 13

Radioconjugates hitch known radioactive isotopes to tumor-targeting tails. Scientists think they might change cancer care

Cover image:Radioconjugates hitch radioactive isotopes to tumor-targeting tails. Scientists think they might change cancer care

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Quote of the Week

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this professionally happy in my life.”

Dontarie Stallings, professor, University of California San Diego

Oncology

Targeted radioactive drugs raise hopes for treating cancer

Radioconjugates hitch known radioactive isotopes to tumor-targeting tails. Scientists think they might change cancer care

Herbicides emerge as an unexpected ally in the war on invasive plants

Scientists and conservationists are leveraging chemical tools to be efficient and targeted in natural ecosystems

Synthesis restarts at Kyiv-based firms

Staff at Enamine and Life Chemicals have returned to lab work, over a month since Russia invaded Ukraine

  • Petrochemicals

    New concerns join old ones at petrochemical event

    World Petrochemical Conference speakers explore Ukraine and sustainability

  • Diversity

    Career Ladder: Dontarie Stallings

    This chemistry professor learned how to love academia by leaving it behind

  • Outsourcing

    EuroAPI is ready to emerge from Sanofi’s shadow

    New company, already the world’s largest maker of small-molecule drugs, wants to get bigger as an independent firm

Science Concentrates

Research Integrity

Chemist Feng ‘Franklin’ Tao convicted of fraud over China interactions

University of Kansas chemical engineering professor was charged with wire fraud and making false statements

