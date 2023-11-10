Holiday gift ideas
Chemistry-themed goodies for the scientists in your life
Who needs the queen of hearts when you’ve got the queen of benzene? This chemistry-themed deck of cards features prominent chemists and molecular suits, $17.50 from the OneCreativeAcademic shop on Etsy.
These chemistry cat-themed pins are purrfect for decorating backpacks and book bags, $12.99 per 3 cm tall pin at the ItsKindaCatchyShoppe on Etsy.
Stick important memos and papers to fridges and filing cabinets with these colorful flask-shaped tags backed with neodymium magnets, $9.75 for a set of 6 of the 1.75 cm tall magnets in rainbow colors from the yakitori store on Etsy.
Add molecular flair to your headwear with these embroidered caps from the embroideredchem shop on Etsy. Customize the molecule for $25 or choose from favorites like caffeine for $22.
Toast the evolution of the molecular model with these decorative glasses, $17.95 each or 4 for $64 from Cognitive Surplus.
Impress your friends with a filtrate they can drink, thanks to this cold brew drip coffee tower, $124.99 from The Calculated Chemist.
Socks
Warm your toes with socks that feature chemists’ unofficial mascots, Beaker and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, $19.99 from Rock ‘Em Socks.
