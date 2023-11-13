Advertisement

November 13, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 37

Aiming for impact through entrepreneurship

Volume 101 | Issue 37
Quote of the Week

“I hope I am inspiring the next generation ... especially people of color and women.”

Dorothy J. Phillips, 2024 president-elect, American Chemical Society

Start-ups

C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch for 2023

Aiming for impact through entrepreneurship

Chemistry start-ups on our radar in 2023

These early-stage chemistry start-ups are on the rise

Regulators, researchers develop AI safeguards

Biosecurity a major concern as governments, scientists move to mitigate threats

  • Synthesis

    Skeletal edit swaps carbon for nitrogen

    Single-atom edit offers medicinal chemists a direct route from quinolines to quinazolines

  • Pollution

    EPA grants tribal petition urging regulations for toxic chemical found in tires

    The EPA will begin assessing the health and environmental risks of 6PPD, which studies have shown is lethal to salmon

  • Food Ingredients

    FDA seeks to ban brominated vegetable oil

    Ingredient in some citrus-flavored beverages poses health risks, US agency says

Science Concentrates

Elections

Dorothy J. Phillips elected 2024 American Chemical Society president-elect

She will focus on building chemistry careers, as well as retaining and growing an inclusive American Chemical Society membership worldwide, expanding the reach of ACS’s investments in chemistry education, and embracing diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Newscripts’ Holiday Gift Guide

 

Job listings

