Periodic Graphics: Combating underarm odor

To download a pdf of this article, visit cenm.ag/bodyodor.
References used to create this graphic:
James, A. Gordon, Corrine J. Austin, Diana S. Cox, David Taylor, and Ralph Calvert. “Microbiological and Biochemical Origins of Human Axillary Odour.” FEMS Microbiol. Ecol. (March 2013). DOI: 10.1111/1574-6941.12054.
Rastogi, S. C., J.-P. Lepoittevin, J. D. Johansen, P. J. Frosch, T. Menne, M. Bruze, B. Dreier, K. E. Andersen, and I. R. White. “Fragrances and Other Materials in Deodorants: Search for Potentially Sensitizing Molecules Using Combined GC‐MS and Structure Activity Relationship (SAR) Analysis.” Contact Dermatitis (Dec. 1998). DOI: 10.1111/j.1600-0536.1998.tb05944.x.
Troccaz, Myriam, Nadia Gaïa, Sabine Beccucci, Jacques Schrenzel, Isabelle Cayeux, Christian Starkenmann, and Vladimir Lazarevic. “Mapping Axillary Microbiota Responsible for Body Odours Using a Culture-Independent Approach.” Microbiome (Jan. 24, 2015). DOI: 10.1186/s40168-014-0064-3.
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit http://cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.
