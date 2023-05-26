Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Products

Periodic Graphics

Periodic Graphics: Cosmetic chemical concerns

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains why some chemicals in cosmetics raise concerns.

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
May 26, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Infographic on chemicals of concern used in cosmetics. The graphic highlights some common categories of ingredients used in cosmetics and then focuses on four key groups of chemicals: formaldehyde releasers, parabens, phthalates, and silicones. Formaldehyde releasers and parabens are preservatives. Formaldehyde releasers can cause an allergic response in sensitized people. Regulators consider commonly used parabens safe at typical cosmetic levels. Phthalates, used as solvents and fragrance prolongers, may interfere with hormones and have reproductive toxicity, though those commonly used in cosmetics are safer at the concentrations present. Cyclic silicones, used as emollients and thickeners, are being limited by the European Union because of concerns about their accumulation in the environment.
Credit: Andy Brunning

To download a pdf of this article, visit cenm.ag/cosmetic-chem.

References used to create this graphic: Erickson, Britt E. “European Union Further Restricts Four Phthalates.” Chemical & Engineering News, June 26, 2017.

Hogue, Cheryl. “EU Proposes to Restrict Some Siloxanes, Formaldehyde, and Microplastics.” Chemical & Engineering News, Jan. 19, 2019.

Jones, Oliver, and Ben Selinger. “The Chemistry of Cosmetics.” Australian Academy of Science, Sept. 19, 2019.

Reisch, Marc S. “Restrictions Ramp Up on Cosmetic Preservatives.” Chemical & Engineering News, Nov. 28, 2016.

US Food and Drug Administration. “Cosmetic Ingredients.” May 19, 2022.

Valsler, Ben. “Parabens.” Chemistry World, June 9, 2015.

A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest

To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit http://cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.

 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE