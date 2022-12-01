Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Products

Reactions: Moose adventures and the regulation of benzene

December 1, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Letters to the editor

Moose adventures in Canada

The photo of the crash test dummy moose in Newscripts (C&EN, Sept. 19, 2022, page 32) brought back the memory of motoring with my wife on the Trans-Canada Highway north of Lake Superior in about 1980. As we registered in a motel in Wawa, Ontario, the desk clerk asked me if I had noticed a little red sports car in the lot. It and its driver had survived driving under a moose.

Incidentally, when I had a summer job in the research lab of Canadian Industries Limited at McMasterville, Quebec, in 1947, the lab had a system of prizes: the One Bell Prize for a helpful bit of lab technique, the Two Bell Prize for finding a new substance of interest, the Three Bell Prize for a major advance, and the No Bell Prize for a conspicuous goof.

ACS 2021 IRS Form 990 available

The American Chemical Society’s 2021 IRS Form 990 is now available on the ACS website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org/acsirsform990. Please scroll toward the bottom of the page to access the 2021 form and related Guide to Schedule J for explanatory information regarding ACS executive compensation. If you have any access problems, please contact service@acs.org.

Robert A. Stairs
Peterborough, Ontario

Regulation of benzene in liquefied petroleum gas

The propane, butane, and isobutane mentioned in the article on benzene in dry shampoo (C&EN, Oct. 24/31, 2022, page 10) are sold as liquefied petroleum gas, known to the consumer as propane. Liquefied petroleum gas is a commodity produced by oil refineries and sold as a fuel for cooking, heating, grain drying, forklift trucks, and even backyard barbecues.

The benzene discovery indicates contamination of some of it. As a commodity, it is easily commingled in distribution, as some may be supplied from multiple sources. Benzene in liquefied petroleum gas used as fuel may not be a concern, but caution is required when liquefied petroleum gas is used as a propellant in aerosol consumer products. In addition to cosmetic products, bug sprays and spray paints might be affected.

The benzene content of gasoline is regulated. Is benzene regulated in liquefied petroleum gas?

Paul E. Eckler
Wildwood, Missouri

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Valisure finds benzene in more dry shampoos
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Benzene is, again, found in personal care products
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Finding benzene everywhere we look
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE