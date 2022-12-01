Reactions: Moose adventures and the regulation of benzene

Moose adventures in Canada
The photo of the crash test dummy moose in Newscripts (C&EN, Sept. 19, 2022, page 32) brought back the memory of motoring with my wife on the Trans-Canada Highway north of Lake Superior in about 1980. As we registered in a motel in Wawa, Ontario, the desk clerk asked me if I had noticed a little red sports car in the lot. It and its driver had survived driving under a moose.
Incidentally, when I had a summer job in the research lab of Canadian Industries Limited at McMasterville, Quebec, in 1947, the lab had a system of prizes: the One Bell Prize for a helpful bit of lab technique, the Two Bell Prize for finding a new substance of interest, the Three Bell Prize for a major advance, and the No Bell Prize for a conspicuous goof.
Robert A. Stairs
Peterborough, Ontario
Regulation of benzene in liquefied petroleum gas
The propane, butane, and isobutane mentioned in the article on benzene in dry shampoo (C&EN, Oct. 24/31, 2022, page 10) are sold as liquefied petroleum gas, known to the consumer as propane. Liquefied petroleum gas is a commodity produced by oil refineries and sold as a fuel for cooking, heating, grain drying, forklift trucks, and even backyard barbecues.
The benzene discovery indicates contamination of some of it. As a commodity, it is easily commingled in distribution, as some may be supplied from multiple sources. Benzene in liquefied petroleum gas used as fuel may not be a concern, but caution is required when liquefied petroleum gas is used as a propellant in aerosol consumer products. In addition to cosmetic products, bug sprays and spray paints might be affected.
The benzene content of gasoline is regulated. Is benzene regulated in liquefied petroleum gas?
Paul E. Eckler
Wildwood, Missouri
