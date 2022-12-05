Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 5, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 43

Viruses continued to plague us as the industry looked to what’s beyond the peak of the pandemic

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 100 | Issue 43
Quote of the Week

“We’re finally seeing these gene-editing clinical readouts potentially translating all of this groundbreaking science into actual marketed products.”

Amanda Micklus, managing consultant, Citeline

Pharmaceuticals

C&EN’s Year in Pharma 2022

Viruses continued to plague us as the industry looked to what’s beyond the peak of the pandemic

Tattoo industry faces an ink makeover

As Europe establishes new safety regulations on tattoo ingredients, chemists and toxicologists work to understand the science behind tattoo inks

China’s challenge in the drug services field

Geopolitical tension threatens to curb what has been a fast-growing business

  • Genomics

    Shankar Balasubramanian is thinking beyond DNA’s four-letter code

    Coinventor of next-generation sequencing has widened his focus to DNA’s large-scale structures and molecular modifications

  • Astrochemistry

    Periodic Graphics: Fuels for space travel

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the fuels that propel spacecraft.

  • ACS News

    Albert G. Horvath named new CEO of the American Chemical Society

    The ACS treasurer and CFO will succeed Thomas Connelly in January 2023

Science Concentrates

Pollution

Negotiators tackle first round of talks to control plastic pollution

Some advocacy groups object to presence of chemical industry representatives

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Grumpy hamsters and clammed-up clams

 

