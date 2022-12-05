Quote of the Week

December 5, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 43
Viruses continued to plague us as the industry looked to what’s beyond the peak of the pandemic
Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock
As Europe establishes new safety regulations on tattoo ingredients, chemists and toxicologists work to understand the science behind tattoo inks
Geopolitical tension threatens to curb what has been a fast-growing business
Coinventor of next-generation sequencing has widened his focus to DNA’s large-scale structures and molecular modifications
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the fuels that propel spacecraft.
The ACS treasurer and CFO will succeed Thomas Connelly in January 2023
Some advocacy groups object to presence of chemical industry representatives