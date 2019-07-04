Symrise, ChemCom join for odor neutralization

The flavor and fragrance company Symrise is working with the Belgian biotech firm ChemCom to identify aromatic compounds that block the receptors of unpleasant odors. The partners will use ChemCom’s “biological nose” to imitate the human sense of smell and aid the search for receptor blockers in Symrise’s database of compounds. On its own, Symrise says it already developed a fragrance that blocks trimethylamine, which gives off a fishy smell.
