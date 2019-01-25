Unilever completes fragrance disclosure

Unilever says it has reached its goal of disclosing specific fragrance ingredients in its US personal care and beauty products down to 0.01% of the product formula. The company announced the initiative in February 2017. Ingredient listings span 1,100 products across 15 brands. Consumers can now review full ingredient lists by using a smartphone app to scan a product’s digital label or finding the product on Unilever’s SmartLabel website. Next, Unilever will list fragrance ingredients on US product labels that are deemed to be allergens by the European Union.
