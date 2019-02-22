WuXi, BioLingus team up for sublingual delivery technology

STA Pharmaceutical and BioLingus will collaborate on development and marketing of sublingual drug delivery techniques. STA, the contract development and manufacturing division of China’s WuXi AppTec, will have exclusive access to BioLingus’s technology for under-the-tongue delivery of drugs—including small molecules, peptides, and proteins—currently administered via injection. BioLingus says its technology is inspired by how plants keep proteins stable in their seeds over long periods of time.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter