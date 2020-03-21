ZBiotics raises funds for hangover probiotic

San Francisco–based ZBiotics has raised $2.3 million in seed funding from the venture capital firm Oyster Ventures. ZBiotics has engineered Bacillus subtilis to make acetaldehyde dehydrogenase, an enzyme that breaks down acetaldehyde, which some studies have linked to the hangover headache. The product is sold online. ZBiotics says the funds will help it scale up the hangover treatment and develop new engineered probiotics.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter