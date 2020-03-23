March 23, 2020 Issue

2020 Priestley Medalist JoAnne Stubbe digs deep into the details of enzymes
The MIT biochemist’s intense focus has helped her solve some of biochemistry’s important puzzles
March 23, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 11
The MIT biochemist’s intense focus has helped her solve some of biochemistry’s important puzzles
Cover image:2020 Priestley Medalist JoAnne Stubbe digs deep to solve biochemistry’s important puzzles
Credit: Gretchen Ertl
The MIT biochemist’s intense focus has helped her solve some of biochemistry’s important puzzles
The US has a fraught history at the intersection of science and China relations
Chemical makers, cleaning product firms, and cosmetics makers are all scrambling to meet new limits on the impurity
They persist in the pharma business, even as chemical companies in the West have mostly exited
The first female CEO of a European chemical major begins a financial, social, and environmental overhaul of one of the oldest chemical firms
Chemjobber on how to keep moving toward your career goals
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning digs into how plant fertilizers make use of the periodic table.
Specialty chemical CEOs are rolling with the punches to keep their firms going