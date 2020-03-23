Advertisement

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

March 23, 2020 Issue

09811-cover1-obama.jpg
09811-cover1-obama.jpg
March 23, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 11

The MIT biochemist’s intense focus has helped her solve some of biochemistry’s important puzzles

Cover image:2020 Priestley Medalist JoAnne Stubbe digs deep to solve biochemistry's important puzzles 

Credit: Gretchen Ertl

Volume 98 | Issue 11
Quote of the Week

“The most creative ideas come from young people. They think about things completely differently from the way I think about things.”

JoAnne Stubbe, professor emeritua, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Awards

2020 Priestley Medalist JoAnne Stubbe digs deep into the details of enzymes

The MIT biochemist’s intense focus has helped her solve some of biochemistry’s important puzzles

Research Funding

70 years of US suspicion toward Chinese scientists—and what those caught in the middle should do now

The US has a fraught history at the intersection of science and China relations

Consumer Products

How companies are getting 1,4-dioxane out of home and personal care products

Chemical makers, cleaning product firms, and cosmetics makers are all scrambling to meet new limits on the impurity

Science Concentrates

image name
Global Health

How small chemical company leaders are dealing with the coronavirus

Specialty chemical CEOs are rolling with the punches to keep their firms going

Business & Policy Concentrates

Food

A chemist enters a popular TV baking competition, and a cat food discovery

 

