Infografias Periodicas: Combatir el olor de las axilas

El profesor de química y bloguero de Compound Interest Andy Brunning explica la química del olor corporal y cómo lo combatimos

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
September 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 36
Andy Brunning/C&EN
Andy Brunning/C&EN

Para descargar el pdf de este artículo: cenm.ag/olor.

Referencias usadas para crear esta infografía:

James, A. Gordon, Corrine J. Austin, Diana S. Cox, David Taylor, and Ralph Calvert. “Microbiological and Biochemical Origins of Human Axillary Odour.” FEMS Microbiol. Ecol. (March 2013). DOI: 10.1111/1574-6941.12054.

Rastogi, S. C., J.-P. Lepoittevin, J. D. Johansen, P. J. Frosch, T. Menne, M. Bruze, B. Dreier, K. E. Andersen, and I. R. White. “Fragrances and Other Materials in Deodorants: Search for Potentially Sensitizing Molecules Using Combined GC‐MS and Structure Activity Relationship (SAR) Analysis.” Contact Dermatitis (Dec. 1998). DOI: 10.1111/j.1600-0536.1998.tb05944.x.

Troccaz, Myriam, Nadia Gaïa, Sabine Beccucci, Jacques Schrenzel, Isabelle Cayeux, Christian Starkenmann, and Vladimir Lazarevic. “Mapping Axillary Microbiota Responsible for Body Odours Using a Culture-Independent Approach.” Microbiome (Jan. 24, 2015). DOI: 10.1186/s40168-014-0064-3.

Una colaboración entre C&EN y Andy Brunning, autor del blog de los famosos gráficos de Compound Interest (compoundchem.com)

Para ver todas otro articulos de C&EN en español, visita cenm.ag/espanol.

La versión original (en inglés) del artículo está disponible aquí.

 

