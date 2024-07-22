Evonik Industries, Lanxess anticipate profit growth

In an early earnings estimate, the German specialty chemical firm Evonik Industries says its pretax profits for the second quarter of this year were $618 million, a 29% hike over the same period in 2023. Sales were flat at $42 billion. The company has upgraded its full-year profit forecast to between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion, up from $1.9 billion–$2.2 billion. Fellow German specialty chemical maker Lanxess has also upgraded its profit forecast for the year.
