Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Economy

Evonik posts a financial loss

by Alex Scott
August 26, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Continuing a spate of poor performances at German chemical firms, the specialty chemical maker Evonik Industries has recorded a net loss of almost $300 million for the second quarter of the year on the back of weak demand for its products. The firm was also affected by write-downs associated with its methionine and silica plants. Its sales for the quarter fell 19% from the year-earlier period, to $4.2 billion. Volumes and prices were down 9% and 5%, respectively, year over year. Evonik’s performance chemical division, which makes products such as superabsorbents, fared worst, with sales down 27% compared with the second quarter of 2022. The company cites ongoing economic problems in Germany and elsewhere. “Germany is in a recession, Europe as well, and the economy in China is not picking up as we had hoped,” CEO Christian Kullmann says in a press release. “Unfortunately, the second quarter showed no meaningful turnaround for our business.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dow struggles in the second quarter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First-quarter chemical results fall
German chemical makers see weak first-quarter sales

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE