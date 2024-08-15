Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Economy

Indorama to shutter Canadian plant

by Alexander H. Tullo
August 15, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Indorama Ventures intends to close its purified terephthalatic acid (PTA) plant in Montreal. The Thai chemical firm bought the plant, which has annual capacity of 600,000 metric tons per year for the polyester raw material, from the Spanish firm Cepsa in 2015. But Indorama has been cutting back production as it deals with overcapacity in the marketplace. The company is also closing a polyethylene terephthalate and PTA complex in the Netherlands, as well as an ethylene oxide and derivatives facility in Australia. In a statement, Unifor Québec, a union that represents workers at the plant, says it was “blindsided” by the news of the closure, which is scheduled for September.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Economy
Brakelights for green hydrogen in Europe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Economy
Brake lights for green hydrogen in Europe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Economy
Dow eyes European plant sales

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE