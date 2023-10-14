Advertisement

Economy

Invista to shut down Texas capacity

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 14, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 34
Invista is shutting down production of adiponitrile (ADN) and hexamethylene diamine (HMD) at its site in Orange, Texas. The company is already working to shut down production of ADN. It will wind down production of HMD, which is made from ADN and is reacted with adipic acid to make nylon 6,6, by the middle of 2024. Some 240 workers will be laid off in the move. Invista also makes ADN and HMD at its complex in Victoria, Texas, which it recently upgraded. It also started up a massive new ADN plant in China last year.

