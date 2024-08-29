Lanxess drops plan to sell its chromium oxide unit

Lanxess has ditched plans to sell its chromium oxide pigment business after reducing its operating costs and signing a long-term raw materials supply deal. Last year, the chemical maker said the cost of running the pigment business meant the firm would have to sell or close it. About 50 people work in the business, which has a plant in Krefeld-Uerdingen, Germany. Chromium oxide is a heat-stable pigment used to make ceramics and other materials.
