Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Economy

Low-flowing Rhine shuts BASF plant

Chemical companies are affected up and down the European river

by Alex Scott﻿
November 28, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of BASF's Ludwigshafen site next to the Rhine River.
Credit: BASF
BASF has closed its TDI plant in Ludwigshafen due to low water levels on the Rhine River.

Problems caused by low water levels on the Rhine River have gone from bad to worse for German chemical companies.

BASF says it has closed its toluene diisocyanate facility in Ludwigshafen, Germany—several hundred kilometers up the Rhine from the North Sea—because record low water levels are preventing barges from delivering enough raw material. BASF says it had to shut the polyurethane chemical plant despite transferring as many shipments as it can from the river to pipeline, trucks, and rail. Restarting the plant will depend on improved water levels, BASF says, adding that it has no plans to shut any other plants.

The low water is affecting many German chemical companies dotting the Rhine as well as firms further upriver in Switzerland. Rather than recover from low flow during a dry summer, river levels have continued to drop.

Water depth in Kaub, Germany, more than 100 km downstream of Ludwigshafen, is about 30 cm. Large chemical barges, which can carry about 1,000 metric tons (t) of product, require at least 40 cm of water. Only smaller barges that carry 300–400 t of cargo and require 20–25 cm of water are able to cross at Kaub, according to Dutch barge company Interrijn. A year ago, water levels in Kaub were more than 2 meters.

Evonik Industries has cut production at all six of its chemical facilities in Germany that depend on shipping via the Rhine. Transport by train or truck can’t fully replace the river, the firm says. River levels in Worms, Germany, home of an Evonik plant some 20 km downstream of Ludwigshafen, were down to just 10 cm during the past week. Evonik has been warning its customers since June of possible delivery delays due to the low Rhine.

Lanxess, which has a major production site on the Rhine in Mannheim, Germany, near Ludwigshafen, says it has been able to maintain capacity by transporting more product via rail and road.

Meanwhile, Covestro has warned investors that its 2018 profits will be lower than expected partly due to low levels on the Rhine, which it blames for chemical production losses and higher shipping costs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Another bad quarter for Germany’s chemical sector
Moody’s sours on chemical outlook
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural gas shortages loom for Germany’s chemical industry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE