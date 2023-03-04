Lubrizol aims to replace lithium in grease

Lubrizol is opening a lab in India to investigate using calcium sulfonate as an alternative to lithium soaps, which serve as thickeners in industrial greases. Lithium prices have risen substantially over the last several years as production of lithium-ion batteries has expanded. According to the US Geological Survey, greases accounted for about 16% of global lithium use in 2008, slightly lower than batteries at the time. Batteries are now the dominant end market, and greases account for about 4% of lithium use.
