Mitsubishi may close British methyl methacrylate plant

Mitsubishi Chemical Group may close its methyl methacrylate (MMA) plant in Billingham, England. The facility, where methacrylates have been made since 1930, has been idle since January, initially because of a planned overhaul. However, it stayed closed because of a downturn in the European economy and rising natural gas costs due to the war in Ukraine. Mitsubishi plans to make a final decision next month. The plant has a capacity of 200,000 metric tons per year. In October, Mitsubishi delayed a final investment decision for a new MMA plant in Louisiana, citing market volatility.
