Sanofi to refocus R&D, cut jobs in France and Germany

Sanofi plans to reduce its R&D staff of about 10,000 by 466 positions in France and Germany as part of a program to sharpen its research focus. Sanofi’s research priorities will be oncology, immunology, rare diseases, and vaccines. The French drugmaker says it will end new R&D in cardiovascular therapy, continuing only current programs. In diabetes research it will focus on treatments that address the underlying causes of the disease.
