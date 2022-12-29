Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Economy

Trinseo is trimming capacity, mostly in Europe

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 29, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Trinseo is cutting uncompetitive manufacturing capacity in a program that it hopes will boost its profitability by $60 million annually. The polymer maker is moving forward with the closure of its styrene plant in Böhlen, Germany. The Pennsylvania-based firm unveiled plans to close this plant in September, saying it had lost $30 million over a prior 12-month period. The company blames the plant’s small size as well as high European natural gas costs. Trinseo is also closing an uncompetitive polycarbonate line at its plant in Stade, Germany. It will continue serving its own polycarbonate compounding business with the plant’s remaining capacity. Trinseo is closing a polymethyl methacrylate sheet plant in Matamoros, Mexico. It will also shut down a styrene-​butadiene latex plant in Hamina, Finland, next year because of regional overcapacity in that market. Trinseo anticipates taking charges of up to $89 million because of the closures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Invista to reopen nylon intermediate plant
Trinseo to exit polystyrene joint venture, close polycarbonate plant
Covestro shuts composites unit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE