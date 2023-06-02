Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Economy

UK government pumps cash into the life sciences

The $800 million investment is intended to boost a key UK industry

by Shi En Kim
June 2, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Aerial view over the city of London and the Thames River at sunset
Credit: Fynn Freund via Shutterstock
The UK government has announced a multimillion-pound investment in the life sciences to reinvigorate the translation of laboratory discoveries to real-world medical products.

The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has announced a £650 million ($800 million) investment in the nation’s life sciences industry. “These are businesses that are growing our economy while having much wider benefits for our health—and this multi-million pound investment will help them go even further,” Hunt says in a statement accompanying the announcement.

The UK life sciences sector is a lucrative £94 billion industry but several recent indicators hint at a decline. According to a 2022 UK Board of Trade report, manufacturing revenue shrank by £7.7 billion from 2011 to 2020. The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry recently noted that the number of UK new clinical trials fell by 41% between 2017 and 2021.

The UK “punches above its weight when it comes to discovery research in the life sciences,” says Sana Zakaria, a research leader at RAND Corporation. “But it doesn’t really have the economic and the regulatory infrastructure and incentives to support commercialization activity at scale.”

The latest life sciences financing seeks to correct this imbalance. Of the new investment, £121 million is earmarked for improving clinical trials, and £250 million will go toward encouraging pension schemes to invest in life sciences businesses. £154 million will be invested in the expansion of the UK Biobank, a repository of genetic and health information from half a million participants.

How far the investment shakes up the life sciences industry depends on whether it gels with other developments in supporting sectors, Zakaria says. As examples, she cites the government’s £1 billion for the semiconductor industry a week prior and the publication of the Science and Technology Framework action plan that will guide public policy.

“The injection of cash is really welcomed by industry, but it’s just one part of the broader ecosystem,” Zakaria says. “In terms of the impact, it will truly only be felt when we see where all of these other pieces line up with this investment.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Is UK science getting the spending boost it was promised?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharma M&A on pace to hit industry’s ‘new normal’
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. federal R&D support rose in 2014
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE