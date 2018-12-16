Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Economy

US chemical output set to rise in 2019

But trade conflicts and slowing foreign demand could moderate the industry’s prospects

by Marc S. Reisch
December 16, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The US will benefit from strong job growth, moderate inflation, and a good investment climate in 2019, according to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the US chemical industry’s major trade association. Even though it is concerned about rising interest rates and the impact of tariffs, the ACC predicts that US chemical output will rise 3.6% in 2019 following a 3.1% increase this year.

Forecast

US chemical production will rise again in 2019
 
Source:American Chemistry Council.

“Expansion across a broad band of industrial sectors is supporting American economic growth this year,” says Kevin Swift, the ACC’s chief economist. He predicts that next year, US industrial activity will continue to expand but that an economic slowdown that is now underway in overseas markets, coupled with rising trade tensions, presents “a risk of economic disruption.”

On the plus side for US chemical producers are surging domestic energy supplies and increased availability of ethane, a key raw material obtained from natural gas. Because of the shale-gas revolution, chemical makers have committed $202 billion since 2010 for 333 new chemical plants, 40% of which are still in the planning stage, notes Martha Moore, the trade group’s economic and policy director.

As that production capacity comes on line, US exports will surge, Moore predicts. Assuming no major trade disruptions, the US will post a chemical-trade surplus of $39 billion in 2018 and $69 billion by 2023, she says.

Outside the US, predictions are less optimistic. The European Chemical Industry Council anticipates 0.5% production growth in 2019 following a 0.5% decline this year. The group cautions that trade tensions among the US, China, and Europe, plus uncertainty about the UK’s approaching Brexit from the European Union, could dampen the expected uptick.

In Germany, Europe’s largest chemical maker, production is likely to rise 1.5% in 2019, according to the German Chemical Industry Association. Production this year is on track to increase 2.5%.

The German association’s forecast includes pharmaceuticals, which are set to rise 11.5% this year. Excluding pharma, Germany’s chemical production will slip 1.5% this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US trade group sees chemical growth
German chemical sales to fall this year
Headwinds but no chemical recession for the US in 2020

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE