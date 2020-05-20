Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

2019 was tough for Japan’s chemical firms

The fiscal year was hit by slowing growth in China, poor automotive markets, and, of course, COVID-19

by Alexander H. Tullo
May 20, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Japan's annual results

The country's chemical makers were hit by COVID-19 and weakness in China.

Source: C&EN tabulations based on company documents.

A table of Japanese earnings.

Japanese chemical makers were hit by pretty much everything during their fiscal 2019, which ended on March 31, and they acknowledge a challenging year ahead because of COVID-19.

Every large Japanese chemical maker C&EN surveyed reported a decline in sales for the year, and all but one, Shin-Etsu Chemical, posted a drop in profits.

COVID-19 was partially to blame for the bad results, but only late in the fiscal year. Even before the pandemic, Japanese firms suffered from slow sales in the auto industry, slumping prices for petrochemicals, and sluggish business with China due to that country’s trade friction with the US.

“In the global economy, business confidence deteriorated rapidly in the manufacturing sector,” Teijin says in an earnings announcement. The fiber maker reported a 44% decline in profits for the fiscal year on a 4% drop in sales.

Teijin points to a pullback in Chinese manufacturing due to US-China trade relations and a decline in car demand in China and Europe. In addition, the firm says, the spread of the novel coronavirus impacted “production and consumption activity around the world toward the end of the last quarter.”

Mitsubishi Chemical experienced a 68% decline in earnings and a 7% drop in sales. A major culprit for the company, Japan’s largest chemical maker, was its petrochemical unit, which suffered from falling selling prices. The company shuttered a polypropylene line in Kashima, Japan, as part of an effort to improve efficiency.

Sumitomo Chemical, which experienced a 74% earnings decline, also noted contracting prices for chemicals. Ube Industries blamed its results—a 29% drop in earnings—on softness in markets for nylon and the nylon raw material caprolactam.

But news for the year wasn’t all bad. Shin-Etsu managed to escape with only a slight sales decline and even a small improvement in earnings. The firm cites strong polyvinyl chloride demand in the US, firm cellulose derivative sales to the drug industry, and good performance in its semiconductor silicon unit.

The spread of COVID-19 created some demand in food and medical markets. Kaneka, for example, says its nutrition business benefited: “With more and more people eating meals at home, demand for products such as frozen food and instant noodles increased.”

Looking ahead, Teijin predicts it will see gradual improvement during the second quarter. Ube expects recovery to begin in its third quarter.

Most companies refrained from making specific financial predictions due to the uncertainty around COVID-19. Mitsui Chemicals was an exception, saying it expects its sales for the 2020 fiscal year to fall 15% and its earnings to drop by 47%.

Mitsui also gave the most alarming warning about the year ahead: “Growth rates in some countries and regions could fall significantly short of the levels seen during the worldwide recession triggered by the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Earnings for Japanese chemical makers slumped in fiscal 2022
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Japanese chemical companies finish a strong year
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A tough year wraps up for Japanese firms
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE