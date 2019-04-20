Antibiotic developer Achaogen files for bankruptcy

Despite winning US Food and Drug Administration approval for a new antibiotic last year, Achaogen has filed for bankruptcy. The South San Francisco–based biotech firm launched the antibiotic, Zemdri (plazomicin), in July for adults with complicated urinary tract infections. However, by the end of the year the drug had brought in only $800,000 in sales. Achaogen hopes to sell off its assets, including Zemdri, by June 13.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter