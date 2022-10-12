Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

BASF earnings miss estimates as European gas woes bite

The world’s largest chemical company is instituting cost-cutting measures

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 12, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Deteriorating economic conditions in Europe, Germany in particular, will adversely impact BASF third-quarter results and are prompting the world’s largest chemical company to execute a nearly $500 million cost-cutting program.

+12%

BASF’s expected third-quarter sales gain

-27%

BASF’s expected third-quarter earnings decline.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled European energy markets. As Western Europe’s support for Ukraine in the conflict has grown, Russia has tightened the spigot of natural gas that Europe depends on. Supplies are down 50% so far this year and could go even lower.

Natural gas prices in Europe are nearly double what they were at the beginning of the year. Some chemical plants, which depend on the gas as energy and raw material, are running at 40-50% of capacity, according to the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

BASF released preliminary figures showing that its third-quarter sales held up in this environment, increasing 12% over the same quarter in 2021. The increase was due to higher selling prices for its products and a strong US dollar, which inflated its results in euros. Sales volumes declined.

In contrast, earnings for the quarter will be down 27% to about $900 million. The results, which are below analyst estimates for the company, include a $700 million charge to reflect a decline in the value of BASF’s shareholding in Wintershall Dea, an energy firm with extensive operations in Russia. Earnings before taxes and special items also declined, by about 28%.

The company suffered a loss in Germany, which depends heavily on Russian gas. Due to the results and “the deteriorating framework conditions in the region,” BASF says it is implementing a nearly $500 million cost-reduction program over the next two years.

The program will focus on Europe, particularly Germany. More than half of the targeted savings will come from BASF’s flagship site in Ludwigshafen. The firm says that cuts will come from “non-production areas” including “operating, service and research & development divisions.”

Chris Counihan, a stock analyst at the investment firm Jefferies, reacted to the planned cuts in a note to clients. “On the positive side, BASF are proactive in addressing their German cost position,” he wrote. “However, its ability to fully mitigate the unfavorable European position on the cost curve (feedstock, power prices, etc.) appears challenging.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Outlook weakens for European chemical industry
Dow’s results for first quarter of 2023 come in at a loss
German chemical makers see weak first-quarter sales
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE