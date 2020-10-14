Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

BASF releases promising third-quarter results

The German firm’s preliminary earnings point to improvement by the end of the year

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 14, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of a BASF distribution center in Ludwigshaven, Germany.
Credit: BASF
A BASF distribution center in Ludwigshaven, Germany

BASF has released its preliminary earnings for the third quarter, and if results from the world’s largest chemical maker are any indication, the chemical industry is starting to recover from the COVID-19-depressed lows of the second quarter.

With economies in the US and Europe shuttered by COVID-19, the second quarter was disastrous for chemical makers. Most major firms surveyed by C&EN posted double-digit declines in sales and earnings.

BASF’s sales for the third quarter were $16.6 billion, a 5% decline versus the year-ago quarter but a 9% increase over the second quarter.

Similarly, BASF’s earnings before extraordinary items were $680 million during the quarter, a 45% decrease versus the year-ago period but an increase of 157% from the second quarter. The figure doesn’t include asset impairments of about $3.3 billion due to COVID-related shutdowns and restructuring.

For the full year, BASF expects to log sales of up to $68 billion, a drop from the $69 billion it posted in 2019. It expects before-tax earnings of $3.9 billion, down sharply from the $5.4 billion it racked up in 2019. “As well as weaker demand, the company expects pressure on margins to continue, especially for basic chemicals, which will be partly offset by fixed-cost savings,” BASF says.

BASF isn’t the only industry watcher expecting better times to come. In a report to clients, the investment bank Morgan Stanley says it expects a “V-shaped” recovery in chemicals for the remainder of this year and into 2021. Asian firms will lead the way, the report says, largely because lower oil prices will help them compete against their US counterparts.

“We believe the whole industry will hit a trough in 2020 with a visible recovery in 2021 given both the demand and supply outlook is improving,” the report says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Indorama will scale back in Europe
Dow’s results for first quarter of 2023 come in at a loss
Europe woes hit earnings
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE