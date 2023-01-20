Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

BASF takes huge Wintershall Dea write-off

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 20, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

BASF has taken a massive write-off of assets—$5.8 billion in the fourth quarter—for Wintershall Dea as the oil and gas affiliate exits completely from its Russian operations. The write-down includes the value of Wintershall Dea’s stake in the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Germany. BASF has taken a total of $7.8 billion in write-offs in 2022 related to Wintershall Dea, in which it owns a 73% interest. “Continuing to operate in Russia is not tenable. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine is incompatible with our values and has destroyed co-operation between Russia and Europe,” Wintershall Dea CEO Mario Mehren says in a statement. He also accuses Russia of expropriating Wintershall Dea’s joint ventures in the country. In its preannouncement of 2022 earnings, BASF says it expects a loss of $1.5 billion for the year, primarily because of the write-down. It earned nearly $6.0 billion in 2021.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvay will sell its stake in Russian vinyl venture
Borealis gets another fertilizer offer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry under pressure to cut ties with Russia

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE