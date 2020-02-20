Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

Biotech IPOs off to a strong start in 2020

4 firms have raised more than double their initial expectations

by Ryan Cross
February 20, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of the Nasdaq stock exchange.
Credit: Shutterstock
Biotech firms are having success with their IPOs on the Nasdaq exchange.

The impending US election and debates over drug pricing haven’t dimmed enthusiasm for new biotech stocks. So far, 2020 has been a surprisingly good year for biotech companies debuting on Nasdaq.

Four companies—Beam Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Revolution Medicines, and Schrödinger—all originally filed to raise $100 million from their initial public offerings (IPOs). But as their offering dates neared, all four amended their IPO estimates to about $180 million. When the bell rang, the results exceeded even those increased expectations: each had raised more than $200 million.

What’s more, as of the market close on Feb. 19, shares in the four companies are trading up at least 50% over the offering prices. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is up only about 2% since the year began.

The firms are all developing hot technologies or tackling popular drug targets—such as the tough-to-drug protein KRAS, which is implicated in many cancers. Beam is developing CRISPR base-editing therapies for rare genetic diseases. Black Diamond, Revolution, and Schrödinger are pursuing small-molecule drugs for cancer.

Other drug firms have also landed strong IPOs. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, which develops skin disease drugs, raised $183 million in a January IPO, passing its initial and amended estimates of $100 million and $152 million, respectively.

New firms hope to get on the bandwagon. The rare-disease company Imara recently filed to raise $86 million, and the gene therapy start-up Passage Bio filed Feb. 3 for a $125 million IPO and amended the estimate to $153 million 2 weeks later.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AstraZeneca will acquire LogicBio
Clouds gather over biotech industry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biotech firms managed to go public in rocky year
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE