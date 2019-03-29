Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Finance

Caustic soda makers accused of fixing prices

Lawsuit alleges that top 5 US producers conspired to boost profits

by Michael McCoy
March 29, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Sodium hydroxide, also known as caustic soda, is one of the most ubiquitous chemicals in commerce, used as a base or neutralizing agent in everything from laboratory research to large-volume industrial processes.

Now, a small chemical distributor in New York State has filed a lawsuit claiming that the largest US producers of caustic soda have conspired since 2015 to fix the price of the chemical. Lawyers for the firm, Amrex Chemical, say they are bringing the action on behalf of caustic soda purchasers as a class and that they seek both damages and a break-up of the alleged cartel.

Bad behavior

Chemical makers have paid dearly for price-fixing schemes over the years.

Source: C&EN research.
Note: Figures were publicly reported but may not represent all awards collected.

The suit, filed by two law firms in US District Court for the Western District of New York, fingers Formosa Plastics, Occidental Chemical, Olin, Shintech, and Westlake Chemical as being in the cartel. It says they got together following a period of falling prices to restrict supplies, allocate customers, and raise prices in violation of antitrust laws. Defendants contacted by C&EN either didn’t respond or said they don’t comment on lawsuits.

Thanks to industry consolidation, including Westlake’s acquisition of Axiall and Olin’s purchase of Dow Chemical’s chlor-alkali business, the companies being sued produce at least 90% of US caustic soda supply, the lawsuit says. The firms began to work together in 2015 through secret agreements, exchange of nonpublic information, and manipulation of a price index, the suit alleges. Since then, it says, they have increased prices by more than 50%.

The chemical industry has proven ripe for both attorneys and regulators seeking big rewards in anti-trust cases. In 1999, the US Justice Department levied about $750 million in fines, the biggest antitrust award in history until that point, against Roche and BASF for fixing the prices of various vitamins. In 2016, Dow Chemical paid $835 million to settle a case alleging the fixing of prices for polyurethane raw materials; other firms had settled earlier.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Commerce steps up antidumping actions
Home Depot sues TiO2 makers
Dow settles big price-fixing suit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE