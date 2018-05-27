Celgene to pay Evotec $65 million in cancer drug pact

Celgene has struck another long-term drug discovery deal with Evotec, a contract research firm in Hamburg, Germany. For an up-front payment of $65 million, Evotec will apply its phenotypic screening platform and compound libraries to discovering drugs for solid tumors. No details about milestone payments were disclosed. Celgene says it is pleased with a partnership it formed with Evotec in December 2016 in which it paid $45 million for neurodegenerative disease drug discovery.
